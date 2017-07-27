FALSETTOS & More Coming to BroadwayHD In August!

What's coming this month to Broadway HD? New selections are coming to Broadway's favorite streaming service in August!

BroadwayHD is an online streaming service on a mission to promote and preserve live theatre, extending the reach of Broadway and Broadway caliber shows to anyone, anywhere. Founded by Broadway producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD is capturing and then transporting the magic of performance from the stage to your screen-so if you can't get to Broadway, get to BroadwayHD.

Check out what to expect in August below! CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

Long Day's Journey Into Night (2017)

When to watch: Available now exclusively on BroadwayHD

Eugene O'Neill's semi-autobiographical masterpiece pulls back the curtain on the Connecticut home of the Tyrone family, where deep-seated resentments and bourbon-fueled tirades cause a family to expose their darkest natures. Starring Alfred Molina as James Tyrone and Jane Kaczmarek as Mary Cavan Tyrone, this powerful production depicts a single day that begins as any other, only to become a night from which they will never recover.

Falsettos (2017)

When to watch: Starting August 14

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Falsettos, presented in association with Jujamcyn Theaters, stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe round out the talented cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (2015)

When to watch: Starting August 10

Presenting the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2000 Broadway Revival of Kaufman and Hart's The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane, Jean Smart, and Harriet Harris. The Man Who Came to Dinner was the inaugural production at The American Airlines Theatre.

Set during Christmas in the 1930s, this classic comedy deals with famous radio personality Sheridan Whiteside who is invited to dinner at the home of a rich factory owner. Before Whiteside enters the house, he falls and hurts his hip and ends up staying at the home to recover and consequently terrorizes the lives of everyone in the house. The Man Who Came to Dinner was directed by Roundabout's Adams Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, director of Roundabout's production of She Loves Me, which is also available on BroadwayHD.

