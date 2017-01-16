Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Griffin Dunne

Jan. 16, 2017  

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Griffin DunneBroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 32, featuring Griffin Dunne.


Related Articles

From This Author Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Griffin Dunne
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Audition Horror Stories
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Molly Ringwald
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Seth Rudetsky
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Dan Fogler
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Daphne Rubin-Vega