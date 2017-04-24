Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Emily Skeggs

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 45, featuring Emily Skeggs.

Emily Skeggs, Tony and Grammy nominated actress, shares her life story on this compelling episode of Little Known Facts. At a young age she is already a magnificent talent as well as a voice in the world of political activism. She has taken on difficult acting roles and manages to make it seem effortless. She describes the joy and responsibility she feels when playing real life heroes. Hear her journey from working at kid's birthday parties to landing a role on Broadway and taking the theater community by storm. She is warm and kind and funny and will leave you wishing she was your best friend. Listen to this inspiring actress who is just beginning what promises to be a huge and important career.



In December, Emily wrapped one of the lead roles in Desiree Akhavan's feature film The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the popular YA novel. Emily also stars in Dustin Lance Black's eight-part miniseries When We Rise for Gus Van Sant, airing on ABC. Emily was nominated for duel Tony and Grammy Awards as the lead in Sam Gold's hit musical Fun Home on Broadway, all the while shooting a recurring role on Brannan Braga's series Salem.

