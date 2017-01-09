Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes Company XIV

Today's guests are Scott Schneider, Allison Ulrich and Lea Helle from Company XIV. I recently saw their version of the Nutcracker, called the Nutcracker Rouge.

The show features opera, circus acts, and burlesque.

This episode find out what it takes to run a company and produce a show in NYC.

Also hear how they were able to rebuild after hurricane Sandy flooded their facility.

Check out more of their stuff at companyxiv.com !

