El Capitan Theatre to Present THE LION KING Sing-Along This August

El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has announced that they will be presenting a sing-along showing of Disney's hit animated film THE LION KING this August. Timon will make a special appearance live on stage before every show! The event will take place from August 4th to August 10th at 10 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM and August 11 - 20 at 10 AM, 1 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM. Click here for tickets and further information.



An unforgettable story, breathtaking animation, beloved characters and award-winning music sets the stage for THE LION KING SING-ALONG, a Disney classic that follows the adventures of Simba, the feisty lion cub who just can't wait to be king. But his envious Uncle Scar has plans for his own ascent to the throne, and he forces Simba's exile from the kingdom. Alone and adrift, Simba soon joins the escapades of a hilarious meerkat named Timon and his warmhearted warthog pal, Pumbaa. Adopting their carefree lifestyle of Hakuna Matata , Simba ignores his real responsibilities until he realizes his destiny and returns to the Pride Lands to claim his place in the Circle of Life.

The all-star vocal talents-including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Whoopi Goldberg, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, JoNathan Taylor Thomas, Robert Guillaume, Cheech Marin and Moira Kelly-rip-roaring comedy and uplifting messages of courage, loyalty and hope make this a timeless tale for all ages. Produced by Don Hahn and directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff from a script by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts and Linda Woolverton.

Source: El Capitan Theatre

