Disco Queen Donna Summer's Hits Eyeing Broadway in Husband's New Musical

Donna Summer's husband Bruce Sudano has big Broadway plans as he prepares to launch his new stage show SUMMER at La Jolla Playhouse in November. The show, based on the life of his late wife, will feature all of the disco queen's greatest hits, with hopes taking the show the Broadway in 2018.

According to WENN, the show, directed by Jersey Boys' Des McAnuff, will chronicle Summer's life story using not only her most famous songs, but also some obscure ones. Most importantly, Sudano told WENN that he hopes for it to inspire and encourage young girls. He said, "It's a lesson for people going through struggle and who stumble and make mistakes," he adds. "It's gonna give them hope to overcome and succeed and carry on with their lives. It's not about imitating Donna."

Though casting has yet to be announced, it has been revealed that there will be a search for three Donnas: Duckling, Disco, and Diva Donna.

