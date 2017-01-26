Dinner and a Show! 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Restaurant Partners Announced

The Broadway League announced today that 17 Times Square area restaurants will be participating in the 21st Kids' Night on Broadway, which will take place Tuesday, February 28th, 2017.

Each eatery will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrees for young theatregoers. Check kidsnightonbroadway.com for more dining details, as well as parking offers.

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. In addition to the restaurant discounts, a Kids' Night on Broadway ticket also includes parking discounts and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including post-show talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events still to be announced!

Todrick Hall, now starring in Kinky Boots, will serve as a National Ambassador for the 2017 event. He is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, playwright, costume designer, "American Idol" finalist, star of his own MTV show and viral YouTube sensation (2.4M subscribers, 400M views).

Participating 2017 restaurants include:

Basera Indian Bistro, Café Un Deux Trois, E&E Grill House, 5 Napkin Burger-Hell's Kitchen, Glasshouse Tavern, Gossip Bar and Restaurant, Havana Central-Times Square, HB Burger-Times Square, Heartland Brewery and Chophouse-Times Square, Le Rivage, Matt's Grill, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, Schnippers, Toloache 50, Tony's Di Napoli-Times Square, Utsav NYC.

Participating* 2017 shows to date include:

Aladdin, Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, August Wilson's Jitney, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On Your Feet!, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock - The Musical, Significant Other, Waitress, and Wicked. (*subject to change)

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year. Check kidsnightonbroadway.com for specific dates and locations.

KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY, a program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @TheBwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

