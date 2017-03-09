Danielle Brooks, John Tartaglia, and More Join Vineyard Theatre's 10th Anniversary Celebration of [title of show]

Vineyard Theatre's Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that Joanna Gleason and Chris Sarandon are set to host the 2017 Gala Fundraiser celebrating the 10th anniversary of Vineyard Theatre's hit musical [title of show] with Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and a toast to Broadway producer Kevin McCollum. Michael Berresse will direct the gala show. Larry Pressgrove will be the music director. The annual Gala Fundraiser will take place on Monday, March 13, 2017, beginning at 6:30pm, at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue).

Danielle Brooks, Barrett Foa, Colin Hanlon, John Tartaglia, and Liesl Tommy will join the previously announced line-up of stars that includes: Stephanie J. Block, Steven Boyer, Betty Buckley, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Brandon Victor Dixon, Penny Fuller, Gideon Glick, Joe Iconis, Andrea McArdle, Bebe Neuwirth.

Performance tickets include an open bar starting at 8:00pm with two options of seating: Stage Level Seating (right next to the stage) and top shelf bar for $250 or Balcony Seating and top shelf bar for $150. Single tickets for the 8:30pm performance can be purchased via www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen's [title of show] chronicled its own creation and journey from the New York Musical Theatre Festival to The Vineyard to Broadway and beyond. The show evolved in each incarnation and has since received hundreds of productions around the world.

Broadway producer Kevin McCollum produced [title of show] and AVENUE Q on Broadway, following their premieres at The Vineyard. During a producing career spanning over 25 years, McCollum has received three Tony Awards for Best Musical, for IN THE HEIGHTS, AVENUE Q, and RENT, and produced THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, MOTOWN, HAND TO GOD, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, and many more.

The gala will benefit the company's 2016-2017 season and will launch a new Musical Theatre Fund, which will ensure and expand The Vineyard's commitment to developing and producing new musicals into the future.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of [title of show] - a show that is so beloved to us, and continues to be to so many - and to toast our friend Kevin McCollum, who helped bring [title of show] and AVENUE Q from The Vineyard to Broadway, and whose visionary support for artists and new work has helped shape the American musical landscape. Both [title of show] and Kevin exemplify the vision, passion, individuality, community, and resources that it takes to make a great musical. In that spirit, we are excited to announce that our gala will launch a major new initiative, The Vineyard's new Musical Theatre Fund, a long-held dream to ensure and expand our commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicals and musical theatre artists."

The Vineyard's Gala event will include a cocktail hour and auction, dinner, and the performance. All artists are subject to change. Tables are $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, and individual tickets are $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Tickets can be purchased by emailing gala@vineyardtheatre.org or calling 212-353-3366, ext. 227.

Dedicated to the creation and production of daring new plays and musicals, The Vineyard has consistently premiered provocative, groundbreaking works, including Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's INDECENT which will begin performances on Broadway in April, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist GLORIA which transferred to the Goodman Theatre in Chicago in January; last season's DOT by Colman Domingo; Nicky Silver's THE LYONS; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q; Kander and Ebb's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (1998 Pulitzer Prize); Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN (1994 Pulitzer Prize); Tarell Alvin McCraney's WIG OUT!; Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED; Jenny Schwartz' GOD'S EAR; Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN; and many more. The Vineyard's productions have been honored with two Pulitzer Prizes, three Tony Awards, and numerous Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel awards.

John Kander and Greg Pierce's new musical KID VICTORY, directed by Liesl Tommy, is now in performances through March 19. The Vineyard's 2016-2017 season continues later this spring with Gina Gionfriddo's CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, directed by Peter DuBois.

The Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

