COME FROM AWAY's Q. Smith Will Perform at Symphony Space

Q. Smith, who is currently performing in Broadway's Come From Away, will be performing at Symphony Space on May 8th at 7 pm. Grateful: An Evening With Q. Smith and Friends will feature guest performers from current and previous Broadway shows such as Wicked, Mamma Mia, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, and more!

Q. has toured with the North American Broadway show- A Night With Janis Joplin playing the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. She was last seen on Broadway as the first African American actress to play a leading role in Disney's Mary Poppins. Also on Broadway Q. was in the 1st revival of Les Miserables and Off Broadway she has performed and recorded the soundtrack for Fame: On 42nd Street. Not only is she an entertainer, but a passionate educator. She has been developing a curriculum entitled Rehabilitative and Restorative Art Therapy, which helps children with behavioral problems and learning disabilities maintain their curriculum through the arts. Her goals are to build a performing arts school integrated with the juvenile system, open a bed and breakfast in Hawaii, travel the world, and publish her book Queens of the Theatre.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. For more information or for tickets, visit symphonyspace.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles