Broadway AM Report, 12/23/2016 - Happy Holiday Weekend!

Dec. 23, 2016  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it?

THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:

- The stars of HOLIDAY INN duet today on THEATER TALK.
- Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah are this weekend (in case you needed reminding)...
- And NBC is airing an encore of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! on Monday!

Mel B as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- BWW put together a great celebration of writing team Pasek & Paul!
- We got a sneak peek (right) at Mel B in costume for CHICAGO, plus photos from her meet & greet, a look at the cast of BEAUTIFUL recording CAROLS FOR A CURE, a montage of OH, HELLO's celebrity guests, and footage from DGF's 'LUCKY STARS' gala!
- The cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will kick off the New Year on GMA.
- And The Rockettes will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration; see how the arts community has responded...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Highs in the upper-40s all weekend, and sunny on Sunday!

Set Your DVR... for RSC's SHAKESPEARE LIVE!, screening tonight as part of PBS's Great Performances!

What we're looking forward to listening to: The HOLIDAY INN cast recording, out this spring!

Lora Lee Gayer and Bryce Pinkham in RTC's HOLIDAY INN.
Photo by Joan Marcus

Video of the Day: Watch GMA's salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber - a mash-up of his three currently running Broadway musicals!

See you bright and early on Tuesday, BroadwayWorld!


