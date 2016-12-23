Broadway AM Report, 12/23/2016 - Happy Holiday Weekend!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:

- The stars of HOLIDAY INN duet today on THEATER TALK.

- Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah are this weekend (in case you needed reminding)...

- And NBC is airing an encore of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! on Monday!

Mel B as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- BWW put together a great celebration of writing team Pasek & Paul!

- We got a sneak peek (right) at Mel B in costume for CHICAGO, plus photos from her meet & greet, a look at the cast of BEAUTIFUL recording CAROLS FOR A CURE, a montage of OH, HELLO's celebrity guests, and footage from DGF's 'LUCKY STARS' gala!

- The cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will kick off the New Year on GMA.

- And The Rockettes will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration; see how the arts community has responded...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Highs in the upper-40s all weekend, and sunny on Sunday!

Set Your DVR... for RSC's SHAKESPEARE LIVE!, screening tonight as part of PBS's Great Performances!

