Broadway AM Report, 12/23/2016 - Happy Holiday Weekend!
THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:
- The stars of HOLIDAY INN duet today on THEATER TALK.
- Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah are this weekend (in case you needed reminding)...
- And NBC is airing an encore of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! on Monday!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- BWW put together a great celebration of writing team Pasek & Paul!
- We got a sneak peek (right) at Mel B in costume for CHICAGO, plus photos from her meet & greet, a look at the cast of BEAUTIFUL recording CAROLS FOR A CURE, a montage of OH, HELLO's celebrity guests, and footage from DGF's 'LUCKY STARS' gala!
- The cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will kick off the New Year on GMA.
- And The Rockettes will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration; see how the arts community has responded...
Broadway Weather Forecast: Highs in the upper-40s all weekend, and sunny on Sunday!
Set Your DVR... for RSC's SHAKESPEARE LIVE!, screening tonight as part of PBS's Great Performances!
What we're looking forward to listening to: The HOLIDAY INN cast recording, out this spring!
Video of the Day: Watch GMA's salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber - a mash-up of his three currently running Broadway musicals!
See you bright and early on Tuesday, BroadwayWorld!