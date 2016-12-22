More Mash-Up Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Cozy Up on GMA!
This morning, ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA celebrated legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musicals, broadcast live from New York's Winter Garden Theatre.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber "GMA" take-over featured an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, several mini performances, and a unique mash-up performance of "You're in the Band" featuring cast members from the smash hit Broadway musicals THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cats, and SCHOOL OF ROCK. (Watch the performance in full HERE!)
All three shows and GMA turned to social media this morning to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the epic ALW mash-up - check out the posts below:
Get ready for one of the most epic musical mashups EVER. #ALWonGMA WITH @CatsBroadway @SoRmusical and @PhantomBway pic.twitter.com/G7Yi8RbBWm- Good Morning America (@GMA) December 22, 2016
#ICYMI The #PhantomOfTheOpera celebrated @officialALW alongside @SoRmusical & @CatsBroadway: https://t.co/TEptPWofWN ?? @AliEwoldt pic.twitter.com/Lg3WwQoy4V- ThePhantomOfTheOpera (@PhantomBway) December 22, 2016
We loved jamming with @PhantomBway and @CatsBroadway on @GMA! Welcome to the band. ????#YoureInTheBand pic.twitter.com/HsBmUYfnbg- SCHOOL OF ROCK (@SoRmusical) December 22, 2016
.@PhantomBway is in the band! Coming up on @GMA... pic.twitter.com/V4ZBlKuR4I- SCHOOL OF ROCK (@SoRmusical) December 22, 2016
Is your bass face ready? The @GMA Broadway musical mashup featuring #SchoolofRock @CatsBroadway @PhantomBway is coming up in a few minutes! pic.twitter.com/AQZz615Iof- SCHOOL OF ROCK (@SoRmusical) December 22, 2016
The Phantom and Grizabella pose backstage before taking the @GMA stage. @CatsBroadway pic.twitter.com/mdIvRBwYnD- ThePhantomOfTheOpera (@PhantomBway) December 22, 2016