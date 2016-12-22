CATS
Click Here for More Articles on CATS

More Mash-Up Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Cozy Up on GMA!

Dec. 22, 2016  

This morning, ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA celebrated legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musicals, broadcast live from New York's Winter Garden Theatre.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber "GMA" take-over featured an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, several mini performances, and a unique mash-up performance of "You're in the Band" featuring cast members from the smash hit Broadway musicals THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cats, and SCHOOL OF ROCK. (Watch the performance in full HERE!)

All three shows and GMA turned to social media this morning to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the epic ALW mash-up - check out the posts below:

buy tickets
Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author TV News Desk Bio

  • FOOTBALL NIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA Includes Feature on Giants QB Eli Manning
  • NBC Sports to Air Best of 2016 Winter Dew Tour Snowboard Highlight Show, 2/24
  • ABC's 20/20 to Profile Lives of Legends & Notorious Figures Who Passed Away in 2016
  • Cinematic Event KILLING REAGAN Arrives on DVD This February
  • The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group To Acquire Stereogum & More
  • VIDEO: A BRONX TALE's Nick Cordero Performs Moving, Original Song on 'Today'