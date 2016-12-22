More Mash-Up Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Cozy Up on GMA!

Click Here for More Articles on CATS

This morning, ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA celebrated legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with an ultimate mash-up performance featuring all three of his currently running Broadway musicals, broadcast live from New York's Winter Garden Theatre.



The Andrew Lloyd Webber "GMA" take-over featured an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom's lair at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, several mini performances, and a unique mash-up performance of "You're in the Band" featuring cast members from the smash hit Broadway musicals THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cats, and SCHOOL OF ROCK. (Watch the performance in full HERE!)



All three shows and GMA turned to social media this morning to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the epic ALW mash-up - check out the posts below:

