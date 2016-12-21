STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek - RSC's SHAKESPEARE LIVE! Will Screen on PBS's GREAT PERFORMANCES This Friday

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE SPOTLIGHT

Shakespeare Live! -- celebrating the international legacy of Shakespeare in all the performing arts, including opera, ballet, hip hop, blues, jazz and musical theater, from The Bard's hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon - comes to THIRTEEN's Great Performances, Friday, December 23 at 9 p.m. on PBS to conclude the 2016 PBS Arts Fall Festival. (Check local listings.)

The gala celebratory event, hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, features Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Rufus Wainwright, Joseph Fiennes, and many more, saluting the Bard across multiple genres.

Check out a preview of the broadcast below!

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

Related Articles