VIDEO: Kate Baldwin, Raul Esparza and More Perform at Dramatists Guild Fund's 'LUCKY STARS' Gala

Dramatists Guild Fund President Andrew Lippa and Executive Director Rachel Routh have just unveiled highlights from the nonprofit's Benefit Gala Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars: The Presidential Edition which was held on November 7th at Gotham Hall in New York.

Jonathan Tolins, best known as the author of Buyer & Cellar, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award, hosted the most critical fundraising event of the year for the Dramatists Guild Fund, the charitable arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. The evening pays tribute to legendary writers and recognizes their significant contributions to American theater.

Watch highlights from the evening below!

Kate Baldwin performs "Hard Candy Christmas" from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas by Larry L. King, Peter Masterson & Carol Hall at the 2016 Gala Benefit for the Dramatists Guild Fund.

Raúl Esparza sings "The Flag Song" cut from Assassins by Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman at the Dramatists Guild Fund's annual benefit gala.

The evening featured legendary playwrights, lyricists and composers introducing the stars who brought their work to life on stage, including Nell Benjamin, Mindi Dickstein, Carol Hall, Tom Kitt, Nan Knighton, Robert Schenkkan, Stephen Schwartz, and Stephen Sondheim.

Annette Jolles directed the gala with a script by Jonathan Tolins and Music Direction by Charlie Rosen. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The Dramatists Guild Fund is the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. Its mission is to aid and nurture writers for the theater; to fund nonprofit theaters producing contemporary American works; and to heighten awareness, appreciation, and support of theater across the country. Each year, DGF awards grants to non-profit theatrical organizations across the country that produce works by American writers, provides emergency aid to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and supports numerous educational programs and writing development opportunities for dramatists. For more information, visit www.DGFund.org.

