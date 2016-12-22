Radio City Rockettes to Perform at Trump Inauguration

Today, chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, James Dolan, announced that the Radio City Rockettes will be joining the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, at the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump.

The high-kicking stars of Radio City Music Hall are one of only three acts confirmed for the event so far.

In a statement, Dolan expressed excitement at having the dance troupe join the "festivities" the inauguration, stating, "The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2001 and 2005," Dolan said in a statement. "We are honored that The Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities."

