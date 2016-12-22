Broadway's HOLIDAY INN Headed to the Recording Studio This Winter

Universal Stage Productions, the live theatre division of the world famous movie studio, has announced that Ghostlight Records will record the cast album of the critically acclaimed Roundabout Theatre Company production of HOLIDAY INN, THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL on January 8 & 9, 2017. Kurt Deutsch will serve as album producer. Universal Stage Productions will executive produce.

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical is currently playing a limited engagement at Studio 54 through January 15, 2017. This 'musical-joy machine' features more than 20 of the most beloved songs from the Irving Berlin catalogue, including "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Happy Holiday" and "Heatwave."

Universal Stage Production and Ghostlight Records have previously collaborated on the recording of the Tony nominted Best Musical Bring It On: The Musical, and Ghostlight Records previously recorded Roundabout Theatre Company's critically acclaimed productions of She Loves Me, The Robber Bridegroom, Anything Goesand Everyday Rapture.

The first-ever Broadway production of HOLIDAY INN, THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL is directed by Gordon Greenberg, choreographed by Denis Jones, and stars Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora, and Corbin Bleu. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge's new book is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, Holiday Inn.

The cast also includes Malik Akil, Will Burton, Barry Busby, Darien Crago, Caley Crawford, Jenifer Foote, Morgan Gao, Matt Meigs, Shina Ann Morris, Catherine Ricafort, Drew Redington, Amanda Rose, Jonalyn Saxer, Parker Slaybaugh, Samantha Sturm, Amy Van Norstrand, Travis Ward-Osborne, Paige Williams, Victor Wisehart, Kevin Worley, Borris York.

The creative team for Holiday Inn includes Anna Louizos (Sets), Alejo Vietti (Costumes), Jeff Croiter (Lights), Keith Caggiano (Sound), Charles G. La Pointe (Wigs), Joe Dulude II (Make-up), Andy Einhorn (Music Director/Supervisor), Larry Blank (Orchestrations), Sam Davis (Vocal & Dance Arrangements), Bruce Pomahac (Additional Dance & Vocal Arrangements), John Miller (Music Coordinator).

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical tells the story of Jim (Pinkham), who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Gayer), a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn The Farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted (Bleu), tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? Whether you adored the film or are experiencing HOLIDAY INN for the first time, this year-round romance is sure to delight.

Holiday Inn was originally developed at The Goodspeed Opera House, one of the country's most respected nonprofit institutions.

Universal Stage Productions is the live theatre division of the world-famous motion picture studio. Universal's record-breaking musical phenomenon Wicked is currently celebrating its thirteenth smash-hit year on Broadway. With a national tour and multiple international productions, Wicked has been seen by nearly 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time. In 2008, Universal's critically acclaimed musical adaptation of Billy Elliot opened on Broadway and went on to win ten Tony Awards including Best Musical. Universal also produced the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Bring It On: The Musical, the acclaimed revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and is actively involved in the development of new work with many of the nation's leading nonprofit theatres.

Sh-K-Boom with its imprint Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 16 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten!, the 2014 "Best Musical" Tony Award winner A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the 2014 "Best Score" Tony Award winner The Bridges of Madison County, Disney's Newsies, Pippin and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Other highlights of the catalogue include OBCRs of Next to Normal, Hair, Legally Blonde, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Everyday Rapture, Passing Strange, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Drowsy Chaperone and many more Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. The label has also released solo albums from some of Broadway's biggest names: Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Alice Ripley, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico and Ben Vereen. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, See What I Wanna See, Little Fish) and Michael Friedman (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Love's Labour's Lost, The Fortress of Solitude), as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Visit www.sh-k-boom.com.

Theatre Company's 50th Anniversary Season celebrates the company's numerous accomplishments and vision for the future with bold new productions of classic plays, a revival of the 's first musical, and new work by some of the country's most exciting young talent. Founded in 1965, Roundabout Theatre Company has grown from a small 150-seat theatre in a converted Chelsea supermarket basement to become one of the nation's most influential not-for-profit theatre companies, as well as one of New York City's leading cultural institutions. Roundabout has been recognized with 36 Tonys, 50 Drama Desks, 59 Outer Critics Circle, 12 Obie and 18 Lucille Lortel Awards for its work on five stages, reaching more than 700,000 theatergoers and employing hundreds of artists each year. Bank of America is a proud 50th Anniversary Season sponsor - a partnership that makes possible 's many productions and not-for-profit initiatives during this landmark year.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest-quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences. Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages. Off- Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art, LEED-certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's current 50th anniversary season in 2015-2016 includes Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, directed by Gordon Greenberg with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin; Love, Love, Love by Mike Bartlett, directed by Michael Mayer; and the national tour of Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

The 2015-2016 Roundabout Underground season includes Kingdom Come, a new play by Jenny Rachel Weiner, directed by Kip Fagan; and On the Exhale, a new play by Martín Zimmerman, directed by Leigh Silverman.

Roundabout's season in 2017 will include Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Terry Kinney; If I Forget by Steven Levenson, directed by Daniel Sullivan; Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein.

