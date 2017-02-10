Bid on Tickets to Meet Jake Gyllenhaal and See SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE with Charitybuzz!

Were you one of the many fans who practically swooned at the sound of Jake Gyllenhaal's voice after watching that video of him singing, and thought to yourself "I really need to see this man in the flesh?" Well, if you're looking to give back in 2017, your dream scenario is just one donation away!

This morning, Charitybuzz just went live with an auction to meet Jake Gyllenhaal that includes 2 Tickets to SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Proceeds are in support of the Rabbit Hole Screenings organization, who are engaging and inspiring youth to find their voice through self-reflective filmmaking.

Jake Gyllenhaal makes his musical Broadway debut in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George, set to begin previews at the historic Hudson Theatre on February 11, and officially opening February 23rd, with the show running for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

This experience is valid for Orchestra House seats on a mutually agreed upon Wednesday 2pm matinee performance on one of the following dates: March 1, March 8, March 22, March 29, April 5, April 12, or April 19, 2017. Winners will also have an after show meet and greet with Jake Gyllenhall that includes a photo opportunity.

Charitybuzz is the place to find extraordinary experiences and luxuries to benefit remarkable charities making an impact. Charitybuzz's online auctions bring together hundreds of the world's most acclaimed celebrities, inspiring luminaries and beloved brands to give you unforgettable access to your passions. Plus, you can feel good knowing that every winning bid supports an incredible cause. From walk-on roles with Hollywood A-listers to power lunches with Fortune 500 CEOs, when you join Charitybuzz every dream is a new way to make a difference.

For addition al information, visit https://www.charitybuzz.co

Related Articles