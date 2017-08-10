BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Nancy Opel in CURVY WIDOW Off-Broadway

Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello: Outman), and directed by Peter Flynn (Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), is currently playing at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). BroadwayWorld has a first look at footage from the show below!

Opel is joined by Andrea Bianchi (TV's As The World Turns), Aisha de Haas(Broadway: Rent; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk), Elizabeth Ward Land(Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis), Ken Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel; Promises, Promises), Alan Muraoka(TV's Sesame Street, Broadway: Miss Saigon) and Christopher Shyer (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, National Tour: The Book of Mormon).

Starring Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Urinetown; The Toxic Avenger) as Curvy Window, this sassy, frank and witty new musical comedy takes us through the semi-autobiographical adventures of a gutsy, recently widowed 50-something woman as she immerses herself in the modern dating scene. From exploring internet personal ads and surviving hilarious first dates, to weighing the pros and cons of married vs unmarried men, this widow romps her way through it all with humor and perseverance, and discovers unexpected truths about love, life and sex. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband, and a myriad of potential suitors - Curvy learns the hard way what it means to start life over in the modern age.

Related Articles