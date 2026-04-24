Video: Anne Hathaway Reflects on Early Career Start at Paper Mill Playhouse

Anne Hathaway recently reflected on her early experiences in theater, highlighting the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse as a key part of her introduction to acting. Watch the video.

In an interview with People Magazine, Hathaway recalled attending the theater’s summer program as a child, where she first became involved in performing. She later appeared as an extra in a mainstage production at the venue, an experience that led to further opportunities.

Hathaway said that connection helped her secure an audition for a production of Jane Eyre, where she ultimately met her first agent, marking an early step in her professional career. She also acknowledged theater director and acting teacher Mickey McNany for his role in her development.

Anne Hathaway began her career with a foundation in theater, appearing in several high school productions before continuing on professional stages. Her theatre credits include Carnival! (Encores!), Twelfth Night as Viola at Shakespeare in the Park, Children and Art (Broadway benefit), The Woman in White (workshop), and Grounded at The Public Theater.

Her most prominent musical performance came in Les Misérables, where she portrayed Fantine, earning an Academy Award. The role highlighted her vocal training and theatrical background, particularly through her live-sung performance of “I Dreamed a Dream.”

As a teenager, Hathaway was cast in the television series Get Real (1999–2000) and made her breakthrough with the lead role in The Princess Diaries (2001). After starring in a string of family films, including Ella Enchanted (2004), she transitioned to more mature roles with Brokeback Mountain. Her performance in The Devil Wears Prada marked her biggest commercial success at the time, and she later earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married (2008).

She went on to appear in films including Get Smart (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Valentine’s Day (2010), Love & Other Drugs (2010), and Alice in Wonderland. In 2012, she played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises. Her later credits include Interstellar, The Intern, Ocean's 8, The Hustle, WeCrashed, and The Idea of You.

Hathaway has also won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest voice role on The Simpsons, contributed vocals to film soundtracks, and appeared in stage and concert performances. She supports several charitable causes, serves on the board of the Lollipop Theatre Network, and advocates for gender equality as a UN Women goodwill ambassador.

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