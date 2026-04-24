Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Stops By BIGFOOT! At New York City Center

There was a Whoopi Goldberg sighting this week at New York City Center as she dropped in for a performance of BIGFOOT! Check out photos from her visit with the cast, including the show's title star Grey Henson and writer Amber Ruffin.

BIGFOOT! Is playing Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage 1 through this Sunday, April 26.

The new comedy stars Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, Grey Henson as ‘Bigfoot,’ Crystal Lucas-Perry as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon as ‘Joanne,’ Alex Moffat as ‘Mayor,' and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan. Watch in this video as they all explain what the hilarious new musical is all about.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

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