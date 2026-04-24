Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'She Cries' at BROADWAY DREAM ROLES





Broadway performers took the stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 20, 2026, for Broadway Dream Roles, a one-night event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where artists performed songs from roles they have not yet played on Broadway.

Among them, Jordan Fisher delivered a performance of “She Cries” from Songs for a New World, tying the song to a formative moment in his career. At age 13, Fisher was invited to the home of Jason Robert Brown, where he was asked if he knew any of Brown’s work. Fisher responded by singing the Man 2 track from the then-developing 13, a moment that sparked an ongoing artistic relationship and a long-held goal of playing Man 2 on Broadway.

The event, hosted by Francis Jue, included appearances by Santino Fontana, Sydney James Harcourt, Chris Hayes, Hailey Hyde, Arielle Jacobs, Judy Kuhn, Jeigh Madjus, Christiani Pitts, Ali Stroker, Donald Webber Jr., and Lillias White.

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