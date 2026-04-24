 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'She Cries' at BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

Jordan Fisher revisits a formative musical moment at Broadway Cares benefit event.

By:
Featured Topic Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS More Coverage



Broadway performers took the stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 20, 2026, for Broadway Dream Roles, a one-night event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where artists performed songs from roles they have not yet played on Broadway. 

Among them, Jordan Fisher delivered a performance of “She Cries” from Songs for a New World, tying the song to a formative moment in his career. At age 13, Fisher was invited to the home of Jason Robert Brown, where he was asked if he knew any of Brown’s work. Fisher responded by singing the Man 2 track from the then-developing 13, a moment that sparked an ongoing artistic relationship and a long-held goal of playing Man 2 on Broadway.

The event, hosted by Francis Jue, included appearances by Santino Fontana, Sydney James Harcourt, Chris Hayes, Hailey Hyde, Arielle Jacobs, Judy Kuhn, Jeigh Madjus, Christiani Pitts, Ali Stroker, Donald Webber Jr., and Lillias White.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts