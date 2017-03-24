MISS SAIGON
BWW TV: This Was the Hour- Catch Up with the Cast of MISS SAIGON on Opening Night!

Mar. 24, 2017  

The heat is back on at the Broadway Theatre. After the opening night curtain came down last night, the company of Miss Saigon gathered at Tavern on the Green to celebrate the musical's historic return to the Great White Way. BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with them about everything Saigon!

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

BWW TV: This Was the Hour- Catch Up with the Cast of MISS SAIGON on Opening Night!
