BWW TV: The Renaissance Hits the Road! Watch Adam Pascal, Rob McClure & More in SOMETHING ROTTEN! on Tour

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, launched its National Tour on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Boston Opera House.

Something Rotten! was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Broadway production concluded its critically acclaimed run on January 1, 2017 following 742 performances. Three of the Broadway principals are reprising their roles on tour: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom. The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.

Full tour route can be found here.

BroadwayWorld brings you highlights of the cast in action below, plus click HERE for production photos!

