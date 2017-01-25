BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Join Samantha Massell at Feinstein's/54 Below for BABY Duet!

Samantha Massell, star of the recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse, made her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut earlier this month with two sold out evenings. Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites, Samantha journeyed through her past, present, and future with music and stories.

On January 12, she was joined onstage by her mentor, Liz Callaway, who said of Massell before the performance: "I'm delighted to be one of Sam's special guests as she makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Our families go way back; my Dad, John Callaway mentored her Mom, June and over the years I've had the pleasure talking with Sam, and watching her grow up into the beautiful, talented young women she is, now. The story truly does go on!" [Click here for more about Samantha and Liz's story]

In the exclusive video below, watch as the ladies duet to a Callaway classic- "The Story Goes On" from Baby.

