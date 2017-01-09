BWW Interview: Samantha Massell Gets Ready to Celebrate the Power of Women at 54 Below!

Samatha Massell, star of the celebrated revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Paper Mill Playhouse, is making her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut on January 12th! To celebrate this achievement, BroadwayWorld had the chance to talk to her about the recent closing of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and the important women in her life.

She will be joined onstage by her mentor, Liz Callaway, who says of Massell: "I'm delighted to be one of Sam's special guests as she makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Our families go way back; my Dad, John Callaway mentored her Mom, June and over the years I've had the pleasure talking with Sam, and watching her grow up into the beautiful, talented young women she is, now. The story truly does go on!" [Read more about Samantha and Liz's story below]

How are you doing since FIDDLER closed?

I'm good. It's very weird not to be in a matinee right now. It's a very special, bittersweet thing to close a show that you've done for a long time. I've done it a couple of times now, but with a show like FIDDLER that the source material, the book and the music and the themes mean so much to me, it just makes it that much harder. But I'm feeling good. A bit exhausted, still recuperating, but it was a beautiful way to close out a wonderful run.

How long has this cabaret idea been rolling around your head?

It's sort of been living on the 'Notes' of my phone for years now. If I heard a song that I thought was good, I would write it down and I've got all these song lists. When I found out the show was closing, I sort of was like, "You know what? I'm going to take this opportunity and just book a date and then force myself to actually put it together." On a personal note, I'm the only child of a single mom, so I decided that this would have the theme of female relationships. Seeing Hillary Clinton running for President seemed very special to me and pertinent, seeing as I was always saying how girls can do anything and how I literally watching a girl do anything, that sort of becomes the theme of the whole piece.

Are there songs from musical theatre? Pop? A combination of both?

Most of them are from musical theatre, both contemporary and some things you probably haven't heard. There's a brand new song my friend Madeline is writing based on the 1973 children's book "Girls Can be Anything" by Norma Klein. And then there are a few pop numbers sprinkled in, but most of it is theatre-related.

Tell us about the team that's working on it...

I sort of wrote it all myself, but I'm working with an incredible music director who's name is John Bell. He's currently the music supervisor at FINIAN'S RAINBOW and he's amazing. He's been helping me arrange things and organize my thoughts. I'm very grateful to have him on board.

What are you hoping audiences will come out saying about you that they weren't thinking when they went in?

Well, I mean, I hope they love it. The stuff I'm discussing or saying is all very personal, like friendships, mentors, my mom, and the relationships between me that are the most important. I hope people see a different side of me than what they've seen for the past year and a half as I've been on this journey. This is me, really me, at my core. So much of what makes me the person that I am today are the women that have supported me in my life. So I hope people walk away learning about a new, more intimate, personal side of me.

And you have some special women that'll be joining you, as well?

I sure do. All of these women mean something to me in a specific, special way. For both shows, I'm being joined by Alex Finke and Jenn Damiano. Both of these girls are very close girlfriends. Alex has been my best friend since we graduated from Michigan together and Jenn is a new friend that automatically felt like a true one. They don't know each other, so I'm really excited for them to meet. We're singing an amazing pop arrangement that was arranged by one of my fellow cast mates, Matt Moisey. So, their part of the show is sort of a beautiful tribute to female friendship and what it means to have great girls in your life.

And then Alexandra Silber will be joining me for my second show in a tribute to sisterhood, because I spent an entire year sharing a very tiny dressing room with her and we still don't hate each other. So, we're singing something really, really fun.

And then, of course, Liz Callaway will be joining me on the 12th. Liz and I have a very special and unique story. Liz's father sort of mentored and guided my mom when they were both living in Chicago working in the news business. When my mom was transferred to Chicago and she didn't really know anyone, John sort of walked her through the crazy world of Chicago journalism and politics. He has since passed, but I've had Liz sort of as a mentor to me, and it's sort of beautiful how the story goes on, how if you take care of someone, they take care of you.

And how has she helped you as a mentor?

The business is so hard, and being a woman is a specific challenge. And, to have a seasoned professional like Liz, whose voice and talent I've admired for so long, be someone I can come to when I need advice and help is just a total blessing. Just to have someone there for me is a just gift.

Samatha Massell, star of the acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse, and last seen on our stage with Laura Osnes in The Broadway Princess Party, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites, this evening is sure to be an experience you won't want to miss. Join us as we journey with Samantha through her past, present, and future with music and stories!

Samantha's show takes place on two night, January 12th and 21st, and you can purchase tickets right here.

