BWW TV: Auditions (Also) Go Wrong with the Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Does anything go right for the cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG? The mishaps don't stop on the stage. Watch below as the company tells their own audition horror stories!

In an inconceivable turn of events, The Play That Goes Wrong will continue wrecking havoc at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway until at least 2018.

The Mischief Theatre production of the Olivier Award winning West End comedy officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

