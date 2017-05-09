BWW Morning Brief May 9th, 2017 - Chita at the Carlyle, MARGARITAVILLE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced today its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Personal Connection to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Character

DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Ben Platt stopped by today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to discuss the Tony-nominated musical.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello Get Deadly in Immersive SWEENEY TODD Off-Broadway

Below, get a first look at Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello in the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, now playing at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street, NYC)!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: MTV Movie & TV Awards Kick Off with All-Star BEAUTY & THE BEAST Musical Number

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards opened with full scale musical tribute to Disney's mega-hit BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The number featured Josh Gad, who reprised his role as Le Fou, Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts, host Adam Devine as The Beast and Hailee Steinfeld as Belle. . (more...)

5) Jennifer Morrison Announces Exit from ABC's ONCE UPON A TIME

Actress Jennifer Morrison, who portrays Emma Swan on the popular ABC drama series ONCE UPON A TIME, turned to Facebook today to announce her departure from the show.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The stars of COME FROM AWAY host tonight's 12th Annual Broadway Junior Student Finale.

- Chita Rivera returns to The Carlyle this evening...

- And the Broadway-Bound Jimmy Buffett musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE begins at La Jolla Playhouse!

BWW Exclusive: Visit the Red Carpet at last Sunday night's Lucille Lortel Awards!

#GivingTuesday: Get ready for this coming Sunday's DECONSTRUCTING PATTI, AN EVENING OF BROADWAY SONGS AND STORIES with Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky to benefit BC/EFA!

What we're geeking out over: The all-star BEAUTY & THE BEAST musical number at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards!

MTV Movie & TV Awards

What we're listening to: Ari McKay Wilford's unplugged rendition of "Heaven on Their Minds" from Signature's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!

Social Butterfly: Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda's "I'm In LONDONNNNNNN" mix, featuring David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Adele and more!

I made you a mix! Its called

I'm In LONDONNNNNNN

????'s finest!

Listen in order! https://t.co/Ba6GQjf5dA - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2017

