David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Adele and More Featured on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'London' Mix

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda is in London, and he's celebrating with another (bloody brilliant, if we say so ourselves) mixtape. The HAMILTON creator and MOANA composer and lyricist took to Twitter this morning to share hist playlist titled "I'm In LONDONNNNNNN." Check it out below!

I made you a mix! Its called

I'm In LONDONNNNNNN

????'s finest!

Listen in order! https://t.co/Ba6GQjf5dA - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2017

Titles include songs by some of London's best, such as David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Adele, The Kinks, The Clash, Harry Styles and even LES MISERABLES star Colm Wilkinson, as well as Angela Lansbury & Paul Gemignani's rendition of 'The Worst Pies in London' from SWEENEY TODD.

The full track list is below:

1. Everyone Says 'Hi' - David Bowie

2. A New England - Billy Bragg

3. Englistan - Riz MC

4. Back To Black - Amy Winehouse

5. Hello, Goodbye - Remastered 2015 - The Beatles

6. The Worst Pies in London - Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury and Paul Gemignani

7. Let's Push Things Forward - The Streets

8. Foundations - Full Version - Kate Nash

9. London Calling - Remastered - The Clash

10. Set Fire to the Rain - Adele

11. Suzanne - Colm Wilkinson

12. No More 'I Love You's' - Annie Lennox

13. Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) - Stormzy, MNEK

14. You And Whose Army? - Radiohead

15. Diamonds Are Forever - Shirley Bassey

16. Waterloo Sunset - Stereo Mix - The Kinks

17. Go Off - M.I.A.

18. Hold My Hand - Jess Glynne

19. The Hot Rocks Polka - 'Weird Al' Yankovic

20. Camelot: Guenevere - The Camelot Ensemble

21. Wasting My Young Years - London Grammar

22. Mad World - Seal

23. Faith - Remastered - George Michael

24. Sign of the Times - Harry Styles

25, Her Majesty - Remastered - The Beatles

Happy listening!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles