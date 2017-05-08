David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Adele and More Featured on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'London' Mix
Lin-Manuel Miranda is in London, and he's celebrating with another (bloody brilliant, if we say so ourselves) mixtape. The HAMILTON creator and MOANA composer and lyricist took to Twitter this morning to share hist playlist titled "I'm In LONDONNNNNNN." Check it out below!
I made you a mix! Its called- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2017
I'm In LONDONNNNNNN
????'s finest!
Listen in order! https://t.co/Ba6GQjf5dA
Titles include songs by some of London's best, such as David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Adele, The Kinks, The Clash, Harry Styles and even LES MISERABLES star Colm Wilkinson, as well as Angela Lansbury & Paul Gemignani's rendition of 'The Worst Pies in London' from SWEENEY TODD.
The full track list is below:
1. Everyone Says 'Hi' - David Bowie
2. A New England - Billy Bragg
3. Englistan - Riz MC
4. Back To Black - Amy Winehouse
5. Hello, Goodbye - Remastered 2015 - The Beatles
6. The Worst Pies in London - Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury and Paul Gemignani
7. Let's Push Things Forward - The Streets
8. Foundations - Full Version - Kate Nash
9. London Calling - Remastered - The Clash
10. Set Fire to the Rain - Adele
11. Suzanne - Colm Wilkinson
12. No More 'I Love You's' - Annie Lennox
13. Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) - Stormzy, MNEK
14. You And Whose Army? - Radiohead
15. Diamonds Are Forever - Shirley Bassey
16. Waterloo Sunset - Stereo Mix - The Kinks
17. Go Off - M.I.A.
18. Hold My Hand - Jess Glynne
19. The Hot Rocks Polka - 'Weird Al' Yankovic
20. Camelot: Guenevere - The Camelot Ensemble
21. Wasting My Young Years - London Grammar
22. Mad World - Seal
23. Faith - Remastered - George Michael
24. Sign of the Times - Harry Styles
25, Her Majesty - Remastered - The Beatles
Happy listening!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride