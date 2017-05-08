VIDEO: MTV Movie & TV Awards Kick Off with All-Star BEAUTY & THE BEAST Musical Number

Last night's 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards opened with a full scale musical tribute to Disney's mega-hit BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The number featured Josh Gad, who reprised his role as Le Fou, REBEL Wilson as Mrs. Potts, host Adam Devine as The Beast and Hailee Steinfeld as Belle.

As the talented actors waltzed their way around the ballroom, things began to heat up as the stage "accidentally" caught fire, yet that wouldn't deter Devine from finishing the number. Warned Wilson, "Adam, I hosted this one, and it might not be worth dying for," However, the 'Pitch Perfect' star was not to be stopped, declaring "James Cordon would do it!" as he grabbed onto a chandelier and flew over the cheering audience. Check out the number in full below and click here for a full list of the night's winners!

Comedian, film and TV star Adam Devine hosted young Hollywood's party of the year at the 2017 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS LIVE from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. last night, Sunday, May 7th on MTV. Known previously as the MTV Movie Awards, the ceremony paid tribute to fan-favorites in both the big and small screen. Among this year's top winners were "Beauty and the Beast", which took home the prize for movie of the year, and Netflix's "Stranger Things", which won the first-ever show of the year award.

