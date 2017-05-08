BWW TV: Off-Broadway Shines Bright at the Lucille Lortel Awards!

The 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by actor and comedian Taran Killam. This year's event was once again a benefit for The Actors Fund. Click here for a full list of winners.

Award presenters this year included some of the biggest and brightest stars from stage and screen, including: Christy Altomare, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Brightman, Rachel Brosnahan, Bobby Cannavale, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Bobby Conte-Thornton, Nick Cordero, Corey Cott, Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Gideon Glick, Ari Graynor, Lena Hall, Corey Hawkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Karl, Keegan-Michael Key, Judith Light, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Terrence McNally, Tedra Millan, Jennifer Morrison, Eva Noblezada, Okieriete Onaodowan, Laura Osnes, Annette O'Toole, Annie Parisse, Steve Pasquale, Matthew Perry, Michael Potts, Gayle Rankin, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Cory Michael Smith, Phillipa Soo, Lucas Steele, Sarah Steele, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, and Finn Wittrock.

We're taking you to the red carpet below!

