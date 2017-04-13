Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Lounge a Little Longer at La Jolla Playhouse

Due to incredible demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces a week-long extension for its world-premiere production of Escape to Margaritaville, now scheduled to run May 9 - June 25. Individual tickets for the show went on sale to the public Sunday, March 26, shattering box office records.

"The demand for this sensational new musical is beyond overwhelming. Do not wait to get your tickets - or better yet, a subscription package," said Playhouse Managing Director.

Michael S. Rosenberg. "With many performances of Escape to Margaritaville already sold out, subscribers can get access to the best seats at the best price, not to mention tickets to exhilarating plays by Rachel Bonds, Mat Smart, Hansol Jung and Bekah Brunstetter, as well as a brand new musical from Des McAnuff."

Tickets for the extension week go on sale Thursday, April 13 at noon and are available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or (858) 550-1010.

Escape to Margaritaville includes brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"). Playhouse Artistic Director and two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley directs, and the creative team also includes Tony-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume DesignerPaul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor.

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Escape to Margaritaville is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Escape to Margaritaville will run May 9 - June 25 at La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre. The musical will then play New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and make a stop at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in November 2017 before sailing into Broadway in the spring of 2018. Go to EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com for more information.

Escape to Margaritaville is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Watch a trailer for the show below!

With demand at an all-time high, the best way to guarantee the best seats and ticket price to Escape to Margaritaville is through a subscription purchase. For the price of two tickets to this one show, patrons can purchase a subscription to three world-premiere Playhouse productions. Additionally, subscribers receive terrific benefits, such as free exchanges into an alternate performance, the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before the general public at a 20% discount, as well as free parking.

In addition to Escape to Margaritaville, the Playhouse's 2017/2018 season includes: At the Old Place (July 5 - 30); Kill Local (August 1 - 27); Wild Goose Dreams (September 5 - October 1); SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical (November 7 - December 10); and The Cake (February 6 - March 4, 2018). Tickets and subscriptions are available online or by calling (858) 550-1010.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, its innovative Without Walls series, artist residencies and commissions. Currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, and reborn in 1983 under the artistic leadership of Des McAnuff. La Jolla Playhouse has had 28 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 35 Tony Awards, among them Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, Big River, as well as Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program.

Related Articles