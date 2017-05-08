Photo Flash: Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello Get Deadly in Immersive SWEENEY TODD Off-Broadway

May. 8, 2017  

Below, get a first look at Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello in the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, now playing at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street, NYC)!

In addition to Lewis and Carmello as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett, the cast includes Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna), Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin), John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson, David Michael Garry, Liz Pearce and Monet Sabel.

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience. This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in the 35-seat Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a 69- seat West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment has been re-created in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

