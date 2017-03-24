Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky Team for BC/EFA Benefit DECONSTRUCTING PATTI

One of Broadway's greatest stars will join forces with the ultimate authority on all such things for an extraordinary evening of music and merriment at Deconstructing Patti, AnEvening of Broadway Songs and Stories with Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For the first time in New York City, two-time Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winner Patti LuPone will revisit some of the iconic roles of her illustrious career and Seth Rudetsky, the wildly popular host of "Seth's Big Fat Broadway" on SiriusXM, will deconstruct them as only he can do. After acclaimed performances together across the U.S. and in London, this unscripted evening will include stories LuPone hasn't talked about anywhere else and would share only at the prompting of Rudetsky. It promises to be one unmissable, unforgettable night.

Deconstructing Patti (#DeconstructingPatti), a one-time-only benefit, will take place at 8 pm at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street, NYC), currently home to the new musical War Paint, starring LuPone and two-time Tony winner Christine Ebersole. The evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in association with Mark Cortale.

Tickets are available beginning today at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Prices start at $85.

A six-time Tony nominee, LuPone won Tonys as Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy and for her unforgettable turn as Eva Peron in the original Evita. Her New York stage performances include Douglas Carter Beane's Shows for Days, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in its new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, Noises Off, The Old Neighborhood, Master Class, Anything Goes and The Robber Bridegroom. In London, she originated the role of Fantinein Les Miserables, first with the Royal Shakespeare Company and followed by a run on the West End. LuPone won an Olivier Award for her performance, as well as for her performance the same season in the Acting Company's production of The Cradle Will Rock. Her subsequent London appearances include the world premiere production of Sunset Boulevard, creating the role of Norma Desmond, and a reprise of her performance as Maria Callas in Master Class. Her extensive television and film credits include recent appearances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful, Girls, American Horror Story: Coven and most recently opposite Robert DeNiro and Danny DeVito in The Comedian. A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of The New York Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM Radio. He co-wrote and co-starred in last season's Disaster! on Broadway. He and his husband, James Wesley, co-produce and co-host the monthly charity fundraiser Concert for America, was a co-producer on the Broadway for Orlando recording of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and is co-producer of Voices for the Voiceless, his and his husband's annual foster care event on Broadway. As a writer, he's been nominated for three Emmy awards for comedy writing on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and is the author of My Awesome Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

