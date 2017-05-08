VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Personal Connection to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Character

DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Ben Platt stopped by today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to discuss the Tony-nominated musical. "I, like anyone else, can relate to the feeling of being on the outside of things, not being able to be present and engage with people and sort of judging yourself and looking down on yourself," says the actor of his character Evan Hansen. "And I think that's why the show has connected with so many people." Watch the appearance below!

Ben Platt recently received a Tony nomination Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen. The actor created the role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations). He was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and THE FLASH (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. Hailed by critics and audiences alike, this bold new musical moved Peter Marks of The Washington Post to declare it: "A HEART-PIERCING TRIP TO THE PLACE THAT MUSICAL THEATER CAN SOMETIMES TAKE US TO."

