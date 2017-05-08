VIDEO: Ari McKay Wilford Sings Unplugged 'Heaven on Their Minds' from Signature's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Signature Theatre presents Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Signature Theatre Director of New Works Joe Calarco (Gypsy, The Flick). With a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) and Tim Rice (Evita, Chess), featuring "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Everything's Alright," Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of Jesus' life in his final week. This epic story will come to life in an immersive new staging in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre and runs May 9 - July 2, 2017.

Below, check out an "unplugged" rendition of "Heaven on their Minds" from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. In this special video, filmed at The Washington National Cathedral, hear Ari McKay Wilford's acoustic version of the classic song from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's seminal musical!

The production will star Nicholas Edwards (Off-Broadway's Spamilton, Sister Act National Tour) as Jesus of Nazareth, Ari McKay Wilford (Broadway's Once) as Judas Iscariot, and Natascia Diaz (Signature's West Side Story, The Threepenny Opera) as Mary Magdalene. Edwards, Wilford and Diaz are joined in the cast by Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Gypsy) as King Herod, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Titanic) as Annas, Michael J. Mainwaring (Arena's Smokey Joe's Café) as Peter, Awa Sal Secka (Round House's Caroline, or Change) as Simon Zealotes, Thomas Adrian Simpson (Signature's Company) as Caiaphas, and Bobby Smith as Pontius Pilate (Signature's Midwestern Gothic, Titanic).

The ensemble is rounded out by Vincent Kempski (Signature's Miss Saigon), David Landstrom (Olney's Avenue Q), Calvin McCullough (Ford's A Christmas Carol), Solomon Parker III (Red Branch Theatre's Dogfight), Jobari Parker-Namdar (Signature's Anyone Can Whistle), Chris Sizemore (Signature's Titanic), Harrison Smith (Keegan Theatre's Parade), Korinn Walfall (Round House Theatre's Caroline, or Change), and Kara Tameika Watkins (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam).

The creative team includes Choreography by Karma Camp (Signature's Elmer Gantry), Musical Direction by William Yanesh (Signature's The Last Five Years), Scenic Design by Luciana Stecconi (Signature's Tender Napalm), Lighting Design by Jason Lyons (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles), Costume Design by Frank Labovitz (Signature's Titanic), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Titanic), Video Design by Zach Borovay (Broadway's Rock of Ages), Fight Choreography by Casey Kaleba(Signature's Midwestern Gothic) Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Karen Currie, Production Assistant Joey Blakely, New York Casting by Laura Stancyzk, CSA.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sigtheatre.org.

