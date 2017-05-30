BWW Morning Brief May 30th, 2017 - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, Dr. Ruth at INDECENT and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The New York Times has revealed the first details on this year's Tony Awards broadcast performances including scoops that Josh Groban will lead the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE in a mash-up, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform 'Waving Through a Window' led by Ben Platt, and the FALSETTOS cast will reunite. . (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Cast of MARY POPPINS Takes Opening Night Bows

BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast and guests on opening night!. (more...)

3) A Musical Memorial Day - Broadway Tributes the Troops

Once a year, Americans remember the lives lost in service to our great country. Stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course, stage productions. Today, we celebrate our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice.. (more...)

4) Ribbons Down Their Backs: The Supporting Ladies of HELLO, DOLLY!

Hello, Dolly! is one of the most famous Broadway star vehicles, and no production has yet made that clearer than the one with Bette Midler's name floating high atop the marquee (and the 'sold out' sign). But what about the supporting ladies that fill the stage alongside the whirlwind Dolly Levi?. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Glenn Close and the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Tribute Vintage Hollywood at Birdland!

The Broadway at Birdland just welcomed Glenn Close, joined by the cast of Sunset Boulevard in a one-night-only event benefiting Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. 'Vintage Hollywood' featured musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood, with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- A new stage adaptation of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES starts Off-Broadway.

- Andrew Lippa leads THE MAN IN THE CEILING, beginning tonight at Bay Street...

- And Dr. Ruth Westheimer speaks after this evening's performance of INDECENT!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our roundup of Broadway tributes to the troops in honor of Memorial Day!

#MotivationalMonday: If this doesn't inspire you to think on the fly, we don't know what will!

Set Your DVR... for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2's Laurie Metcalf, stopping by NBC's TODAY!

Laurie Metcalf in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 on Broadway.

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe

What we're geeking out over: The 10th Anniversary World Science Festival, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bill Nye, Ellen Burstyn and more, kicking off today in NYC!

What we're watching: OKLAHOMA!, starring Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman, out on Blu-ray today!

Social Butterfly: Read Ariana Grande's message of hope and healing after the Manchester attack...

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Idina Menzel, who turns 46 today!

Idina Menzel got her big Broadway break as 'Maureen' in the cult musical RENT, which earned her a Tony nomination in 1996; she reprised the role for the 2005 film adaptation. Most fans know her as the original 'Elphaba' in WICKED, a portrayal that won her the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. More recently, she returned to the stage in IF/THEN, which earned her a third Tony nomination. Menzel voiced the role of 'Elsa' in Disney's animated blockbuster FROZEN and starred in Lifetime's remake of BEACHES. The actress will return to the stage next year in SKINTIGHT at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Idina Menzel in BEACHES

Photo by Eike Schroter/Lifetime

