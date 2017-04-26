Oh, What a Beautiful Day! OKLAHOMA!, KISS ME, KATE and MAN OF LA MANCHA to Hit Blu-ray This Spring

This spring, bring home a trio of celebrated Broadway favorites on Blu-ray with new releases from home entertainment imprint Shout Broadway.

Featuring timeless American standards and some of the world's biggest stars, titles being released include the award-winning 1999 Royal National Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical classic, Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Prestige) and Maureen Lipman (The Pianist); the masterful 1999 London revival of the 1949 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, starring Rachel York and Brent Barrett; and the film adaptation of Tony award-winning Broadway smash Man of La Mancha, starring Peter O'Toole and Sophia Loren.

Spotlighting musicals and performances that deserve a place on your shelf, Shout Broadway features some of the greatest stage and screen productions ever captured. From recent hits to all-time favorites and Hollywood gems, Shout Broadway celebrates the best in theater and beyond.

Available May 30th, 2017, Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Prestige) and Maureen Lipman (The Pianist) star in the multi-award-winning Royal National Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical classic, Oklahoma!

The magic and energy of live theatre comes to home video in this triumphant 1998 mounting of one of the most beloved and timeless musicals ever to grace the stage. Directed by theatre legend Trevor Nunn and starring an outstanding ensemble (including Josefina Gabrielle, Shuler Hensley, and Jimmy Johnston), Oklahoma! shines brighter than any marquee on Broadway.

This beloved, time-tested musical features some of theatre's most delightfully hummable songs, including "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top," "People Will Say We're In Love," "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'" and the joyous title tune, "Oklahoma!" This new release also includes a behind-the-scenes featurette. Fans can pre-order their copies at ShoutFactory.com.

On May 30th, 2017, the showmance must go on! Cole Porter's beloved classic Kiss Me, Kate receives "Another Op'nin', Another Show" in this masterful 1999 London revival of the 1949 Tony Award-winning Best Musical. When the egotistical Fred Graham mounts a musical adaptation of The Taming of The Shrew, with himself as director, producer, and star, he's got the perfect leading lady in mind: his movie star ex-wife! The fireworks both onstage and off between the two seem destined to sabotage the entire production... or will a romantic flame that's "Too Darn Hot" be rekindled?

With backstage shenanigans, gangsters trying to "Brush Up [Their] Shakespeare," and a collection of Porter tunes that any "Tom, Dick, or Harry" will love, Kiss Me, Kate remains an all-time favorite of musical fans. Fans can pre-order their copies at ShoutFactory.com.

An impossible dream comes true! Screen legends Peter O'Toole (Lawrence Of Arabia) and Sophia Loren (Two Women) light up the screen in the classic musical Man Of La Mancha, available April 25th, 2017 from Shout Broadway. Imprisoned by the Spanish Inquisition, author Miguel de Cervantes (O'Toole) and his servant must perform his most celebrated story for his fellow inmates: the tale of Alonso Quijana, a man who has lost his mind... and found his purpose. Renaming himself "Don Quixote de La Mancha," he sets out for a musical adventure unlike any other.

James Coco, Harry Andrews, and John Castle also star in this glorious adaptation of the Tony award-winning Broadway smash. Now available atShoutFactory.com, Man of La Mancha also includes a vintage featurette, theatrical trailer and a photo gallery as bonus features.

