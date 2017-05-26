Ariana Grande Releases Message of Hope & Healing; Announces Manchester Benefit Concert

Today, Ariana Grande turned to Twitter to share a message of love, hope and healing with her fans and with the families of the victims of the horrific act of terrorism which occurred just after her concert performance Monday evening in Manchester, England. The singer also announced that she will return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert, explaining, "We won't let hate win." Check out the post below.

In the wake of Monday's deadly terrorist attack in Manchester, Grande has suspended her European concert tour through Monday June 5th. The Grammy winner's Dangerous Woman tour has upcoming stops scheduled in Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. As of now, the tour will continue beginning on Wednesday, June 7th in France with additional dates in Portugal, Spain, and Italy.





Grande recently appeared in the role of "Penny" in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. In 2013 the singer reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 twice - first with her first solo debut, "Yours Truly," and also with its follow-up, "My Everything." "Yours Truly" hit #1 on the iTunes Overall Top Songs chart while the platinum-selling "My Everything" garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and spawned the 6x platinum hit "Problem." Moreover, it debuted at #1 in 85 countries, topping the iTunes Overall Top Songs and Pop Songs charts for four weeks.

Grande also became the first woman in history and first artist since Michael Jackson to simultaneously have three songs -"Problem," "Break Free" featuring Zedd, and "Bang Bang" with Nicki Minaj and Jessie J - in the top six of the Digital Songs Chart. "Bang Bang" went platinum and was Grammy nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. By the end of the year, Grande landed four songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any artist. In 2014 she had five Hot 100 Top 10 smashes.

Earlier this year Grande released her mega-anticipated third full-length album, "Dangerous Woman," which was driven by the title track that reached #1 on both iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Pop Songs Chart minutes after release. "Dangerous Woman" also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the distinction of becoming the first artist to debut on the chart with the lead single from her first three albums.

As an actress, Grande reprised her "Victorious" role as Cat Valentine in the 2013 Nickelodeon series "Sam & Cat." Last year, Grande co-starred in the FOX series "Scream Queens." In March, Grande was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," marking her second appearance on the iconic late-night franchise.

On the stage, Grande was cast as a cheerleader in 2008 in the Broadway musical "13."

Image: Dangerous Women Tour

