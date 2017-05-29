2017 AWARDS SEASON
May. 29, 2017  
First Tony Awards Performances Revealed, But No Bette Midler?

The New York Times has revealed the first details on this year's Tony Awards broadcast performances including scoops that Josh Groban will lead the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE in a mash-up, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform 'Waving Through a Window' led by Ben Platt, and the FALSETTOS cast will reunite along with other (as of yet unrevealed and unannounced) performances.

What might we not see? HELLO, DOLLY's Bette Midler. The paper reports that the production wants to perform the show's famous title number, by remote from its theatre ... an idea that's happened in the past, but CBS has turned down, not wanting to start a new precedent. Click here for the full story, including what we might see David Hyde Pierce perform instead.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).

The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.


