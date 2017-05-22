BWW Morning Brief May 22nd, 2017 - Obies, Lilly Awards and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 21, 2017

BWW has learned that CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley will sit down with legendary actress Bette Midler, now starring in the hit Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs Show-Stopping HAIRSPRAY LIVE Number at CTGLA's 50th Anniversary Celebration

by BWW News Desk - May 21, 2017

LA's Center Theatre Group celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a plethora of performance stars including Jennifer Hudson who took the stage at the gala event and performed one of her most show-stopping numbers from Hairspray Live, 'I Know Where I've Been.'. (more...)

3) Josh Gad Celebrates BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Reaching 10th Highest Grossing Film of All Time

by BWW News Desk - May 21, 2017

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST took box offices around the world by storm as it shot to number one and quickly became the highest grossing movie musical ever made. Now the film has the distinguished honor of being among the 10 highest grossing films of all time. Other films on the list include Frozen, Titanic, and Jurassic World.. (more...)

4) AMELIE Closes on Broadway Today

by BWW News Desk - May 21, 2017

The new Broadway production of AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL will play its final performance today, Sunday, May 21, 2017 after playing 27 preview and 56 regular performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).. (more...)

5) Tony Awards Close-Up: Words Fail First-Time Nominee Ben Platt of DEAR EVAN HANSEN!

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 21, 2017

Dear Ben Platt, Today is going to be a good day, and here's why. Today, you're a Tony nominee! Self-professed theatre geek Ben Platt is living the dream as a first time Tony nominee for is performance as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen. Watch below as he explains why the troubled teen and his story means so much to him.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Rob McClure (portrait by Walter McBride).

Today's Call Sheet:

- The 2017 Obie Awards, hosted by Lea DeLaria, are set for tonight!

- Christina Bianco and more bring the 2000s to BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall, while Glenn Close and the cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD take vintage glam to Birdland...

- And Denée Benton and Julie Taymor are among those honored tonight at the 2017 Lilly Awards.

BWW Exclusive: Check out our interview with ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME's Valerie Vigoda!

Photo by Jeff Carpenter

Set Your DVR... for DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt performing on CBS's LATE SHOW, plus the cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, stopping by NBC's LATE NIGHT!

Jenn Colella and the cast of COME FROM AWAY.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: That Lin-Manuel Miranda will be voicing a role in Disney XD's DUCKTALES reboot!

What we're listening to: Chicago HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes has recorded an original song to help support epilepsy research...

What we're watching: This whole list of musicals currently available on Netflix!

Social Butterfly: A star from Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY showcased some fan art for this weekend's Saturday Intermission Picture (i.e. #SIP) - here's the full roundup!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

