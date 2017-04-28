Christina Bianco, Emily Skinner, Josh Young and More to Bring the 2000s to BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall

Tony Award nominees Emily Skinner (Side Show, Billy Elliot) and Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Drama Desk Award nominees Christina Bianco and Farah Alvin, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Maxine Linehan, Jeremy Benton and the Broadway by the Year Chorus are set to appear at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, May 22 at 8pm, "The Broadway Musicals of 1997-2007," which will highlight the music of Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Elton John & Tim Rice, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Wildhorn and more.

Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, after 5/22, the final show will be on Monday, June 19 at 8pm (2007-2016). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends. Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Related Articles