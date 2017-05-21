HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler
VIDEO: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

May. 21, 2017  

CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley sat down with legendary actress Bette Midler, now starring in the hit Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY. The broadcast aired Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:30 AM, ET AM) on the CBS Television Network. Watch the Divine Miss M talk career and "the biggest challenge" of her career below!

Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, has returned to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.


