Josh Gad Celebrates BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Reaching 10th Highest Grossing Film of All Time

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST took box offices around the world by storm as it shot to number one and quickly became the highest grossing movie musical ever made. Now the film has the distinguished honor of being among the 10 highest grossing films of all time. Other films on the list include Frozen, Titanic, and Jurassic World.

Josh Gad, who had audiences enthralled with his performance as LeFou, announced the exciting honor on Twitter.

Today #BeautyAndTheBeast became the 10th highest grossing movie of all time joining Frozen at No. 8. Thank u 4 making them part of history pic.twitter.com/QHSJ2sR4hK - Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 21, 2017

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

"Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is TAKEN prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

