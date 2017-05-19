DVR Alert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt to Perform on CBS's LATE SHOW

BWW has learned that on Monday, May 22nd, Tony nominee and star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt, will perform on CBS's LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is also scheduled to appear on the broadcast. The show airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 PM - 12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS. BWW will bring you video of Platt's appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Ben Platt recently received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The show, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Mattehw Murphy

Related Articles