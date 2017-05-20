SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Shows Off Some Fan Art, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

May. 20, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY receives some look-alike fan art, and it's a dog's life backstage at THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA where today's guest star is the adoptable Jeb. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway): @monettemckay || MY LITTLE PONY || "Fan art" brought to you by this two-show day @charlieonbway. She said I looked like Surprise from @mylittlepony ...I concur... #mylittlepony #childhooddreamscomingtrueonbroadway #flourescentbeige #surprise #QueenofPop #sip #fanartfriday #charliemusical #bigcandyapple #mychocolateyjourney

Into the Woods (Regional): @sage_starkey Saturday intermission pic!! #SIP #gardentheater

Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker (Regional): lyskei Intermission shapes on Official Josephine Baker Day (and Eliza Doolittle Day) . #bejosephine #josephinebaker #handstands #intermission #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #flapper #ziegfieldfollies #showgirl #josephinebakerday

Spring Awakening (Regional): exit82theatre take a #SIP, babes

The Two Gentleman of Verona (Regional): @shakespearectr #Shakespeare's #TheTwoGentlemenOfVerona. Today's guest star "Jeb" is up for adoption thru @Augusta_DogAdop #ActorDogs #SIP @BroadwayWorld

Victor/Victoria (Regional): @OSTheatreCo .@BroadwayWorld #SIP Ocean State Theatre Co.'s Run Crew for VICTOR/VICTORIA prepares for their "Louis Says" debut on final weekend


