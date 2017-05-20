Photo Flash: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Shows Off Some Fan Art, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY receives some look-alike fan art, and it's a dog's life backstage at THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA where today's guest star is the adoptable Jeb. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!
At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway): @monettemckay || MY LITTLE PONY || "Fan art" brought to you by this two-show day @charlieonbway. She said I looked like Surprise from @mylittlepony ...I concur... #mylittlepony #childhooddreamscomingtrueonbroadway #flourescentbeige #surprise #QueenofPop #sip #fanartfriday #charliemusical #bigcandyapple #mychocolateyjourney
Into the Woods (Regional): @sage_starkey Saturday intermission pic!! #SIP #gardentheater
Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker (Regional): lyskei Intermission shapes on Official Josephine Baker Day (and Eliza Doolittle Day) . #bejosephine #josephinebaker #handstands #intermission #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #flapper #ziegfieldfollies #showgirl #josephinebakerday
Spring Awakening (Regional): exit82theatre take a #SIP, babes
The Two Gentleman of Verona (Regional): @shakespearectr #Shakespeare's #TheTwoGentlemenOfVerona. Today's guest star "Jeb" is up for adoption thru @Augusta_DogAdop #ActorDogs #SIP @BroadwayWorld
Victor/Victoria (Regional): @OSTheatreCo .@BroadwayWorld #SIP Ocean State Theatre Co.'s Run Crew for VICTOR/VICTORIA prepares for their "Louis Says" debut on final weekend