VIDEO: Chicago HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes Unveils New Original Song to Support Epilepsy Research

Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, released a new original song 'Til the Calm Comes about his family, wife Kelly and their personal journey with their baby daughter Adelaide's struggle with epilepsy. Miguel recorded the song with fellow Hamilton cast members - check out a behind-the-scenes look and music video trailer below!

The song and music video debuted live at the 19th Annual Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) Benefit in Chicago on May 15th, 2017, which raised over $2 million in one night. The song is now available for purchase on iTunes and all proceeds will be donated to CURE.

Miguel is raising funds for CURE on behalf of his one-year-old daughter Adelaide. Adelaide suffers from Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare childhood epilepsy syndrome that can have profoundly negative long-term consequences. Starting at 7 months, Adelaide began having dozens of seizures per day and as a result has severe developmental and cognitive delays.

The CURE benefit will also feature Miguel and actors from the Chicago cast of Hamilton performing pop hits and selections from some of Broadway's greatest shows. More than 1,200 supporters attended last year's benefit to celebrate CURE's impact and helped raise close to $2 million for research. The organization was founded by David and Susan Axelrod and a small group of parents of children with epilepsy who were frustrated with their inability to protect their children from seizures and the side effects of medications.

This year also culminates their successful campaign for My Shot at Epilepsy, a fundraising effort led by Miguel and Kelly Cervantes. The My Shot at Epilepsy campaign raised over $75,000 and released a widely seen PSA and Rap Video from Miguel.

Visit www.cureepilepsy.org for more information and to donate to help find a cure.

