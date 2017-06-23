BWW Morning Brief June 23rd, 2017 - Powerhouse in Poughkeepsie and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Flashdance - The Musical returns to the UK for the first time since 2011 starring Strictly favourite Joanne Clifton and singer-songwriter Ben Adams, and will arrive at Glasgow King's Theatre on 05 August 2017 prior to an extensive UK tour.. (more...)

VIDEO: Amy Poehler & Seth Meyers Ask JULIUS CAESAR Protestors - 'Really?'

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler ask recent protestors at Shakespeare in the Park's JULIUS CAESAR 'really?'. (more...)

Here We Go Again! Dominic Cooper Talks MAMMA MIA! Sequel

In a new interview with ETOnline, Dominic Cooper discusses the recently confirmed sequel to 2008's MAMMA MIA! Subtitled 'Here We Go Again!', the movie hits theaters on July 20, 2018.. (more...)

Jermyn Street Theatre Set to Become Producing House as Tom Littler's First Season is Announced

In a major shift of artistic policy, Tom Littler today announces the relaunch of Jermyn Street Theatre as a producing theatre as he reveals his first season as artistic director.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Seeks Regional Editors, Production and Student Bloggers

BroadwayWorld is looking for performers, designers, directors, musicians and more to join our team as bloggers to give our readers a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting a production opening night ready!. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Vassar & New York Stage and Film kicks off its star-studded 2017 Powerhouse season!

- AFTERGLOW (here) and GROWING UP GONZALEZ debut this weekend Off-Broadway.

- Jane Krakowski performs this evening at the Rainbow Room...

- Joshua Jackson headlines CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD in the Berkshires.

- And the stars of WAITRESS and CHICAGO launch this year's 'Broadway in the Boros' series!

Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil is currently starring in ANASTASIA on Broadway. Among her past Broadway credits are LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES, THE VISIT, FOLLIES, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, NINE and THE KING AND I. She has also taken the stage Off-Broadway in THE THREEPENNY OPERA, DOMESTICATED, HARPER REGAN, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, BIRDS OF PARADISE and many more. She has recently appeared on TV in THE GOOD WIFE and was a regular fixture on the late 1990s, early 2000s series DAWSON'S CREEK.

Nicole Scimeca and Mary Beth Peil in ANASTASIA on Broadway.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

