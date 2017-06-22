BC/EFA
VIDEO: Lacrosse Scrimmage Heats Up with Shirts vs. Skins at Broadway Bares

Jun. 22, 2017  

At Broadway Bares 2017, a shirts-versus-skins lacrosse scrimmage heated up the stage when Anastasia The Musical's Kyle Brown coached a crew of sweaty, muscled men. Ericka Hunter and Katie Webber gave the game co-ed flair as they strutted and stripped their protective gear in the athletic number. Check it out below!

The scrimmage was choreographed by Charlie Sutton. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Strip U raised $1,568,114 in two performances on June 18, 2017 at New York City's Manhattan Center Events - Hammerstein Ballroom & Grand Ballroom.

