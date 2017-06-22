Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Company Unveils Sing for Hope Piano!

Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Just yesterday, the cast of Broadway's Beautiful gathered for a pop-up performance of some of Carole King's most famous hits, at a piano designed by the cast to celebrate Carole King's story. Each of the records on the piano represent the 14 Carole King songs in the show with lyrics from the title song, "Beautiful," on the front of the piano. After the month of June, the piano will be donated to a school in need.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominated playwright Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. Beautiful opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) on Sunday, January 12, 2014, where it's now in its fourth smash year. The show celebrated its 1000th performance last June, making it the longest running show at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Sing for Hope Pianos places artist-designed pianos throughout NYC's parks and public spaces for anyone and everyone to play. For three weeks in June, the pianos will bring individuals and communities together in an open festival of art for all. After their time on the streets, Sing for Hope will transport the instruments in NYC public schools, where they will become hubs for Sing for Hope's ongoing creative programs and enrich students' lives for years to come. This year, Sing for Hope will place its 400th unique piano artwork in the five boroughs, making NYC host to more street pianos than any other city in the world. As New York City's largest recurring public art project, the Sing for Hope Pianos impacts an estimated 2 million people each year.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the special sing along below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles