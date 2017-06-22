Here We Go Again! Dominic Cooper Talks MAMMA MIA! Sequel

In a new interview with ETOnline, Dominic Cooper discusses the recently confirmed sequel to 2008's MAMMA MIA! Subtitled 'Here We Go Again!', the movie hits theaters on July 20, 2018. The actor will reunite with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan who will all reprise their roles from the original big screen adaptation of the stage musical.



"It's kind of a phone call I've been waiting for for 10 years, so it was odd to finally get it," the PREACHER star told ET. "I mean, I was always surprised that it hadn't come sooner."

Yet the actor believes the upcoming project will be well worth the wait. "They've finally come up with a story that they think is excellent enough to reignite the joy that the original was." He continues, "Rather than it being forced and coming two years after the great success of the last one and just pushing out a storyline, that's not what this has been. This was finally someone [thinking], 'I've got it! I've got the key to this. I know how this can be good.'"



He adds, "And for that reason, it makes me very excited to be a part of it."

MAMMA MIA features songs from the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. The stage musical originated on the West End, and was followed by a 14-year-run on Broadway. It is currently the eighth longest-running show in Broadway history. The movie earned $144 million domestically and $610 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer for the 2008 film below:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles