VIDEO: Amy Poehler & Seth Meyers Ask JULIUS CAESAR Protestors - 'Really?'

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler had a question for recent protestors at Shakespeare in the Park's JULIUS CAESAR - "really?" Wondered Poehler, "You'd wait in line for Shakespeare in the Park tickets to a play you hate and watch for three hours just to run on stage to protect someone dressed like the president from getting pretend-stabbed with a fake knife?" Watch the segment below!

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America recently pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR. In response, The Public Theater released a statement which read: "We stand completely behind our production of 'Julius Caesar.' We recognize that our interpretation of the play has provoked heated discussion; audiences, sponsors and supporters have expressed varying viewpoints and opinions. Such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy. Our production of 'Julius Caesar' in no way advocates violence towards anyone. Shakespeare's play, and our production, make the opposite point: those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save. For over 400 years, Shakespeare's play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park."

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago.

